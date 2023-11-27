Nearly 20,000 allied health students start exams today

At least 19,864 students have started sitting their Uganda Allied Health Examinations Board (UAHEB) exams from 227 accredited centers in 72 allied health training institutions across the country.

According to UAHEB all centers for examinations starting November 27 have been proved to meet all the required measures to hold examinations in 30 accredited programs both at certificate and diploma levels.

About 5,272 of the total students are final year students with exams running up to December 15.

UAHEB chairperson Rose Nassali noted that: “The impact of Covid-19 led to a change of attitude amongst students, forcing the board to introduce new programs on board. Now, we have a program of emergency care and we have new candidates that are going to be examined. A new program named diploma in emergency care management is also going to start,” Nassali revealed.

On Saturday, UAHEB and Ministry of Education and Sports (MoES) officials briefed invigilators ahead of what is set to be the last exams to host 4 years at the same time.

Examination officials attend their briefing in Kampala on November 25, 2023, ahead of December 2023 UAHEB examinations. PHOTO/MIKE SSEBALU

MoES Allied Health Division chief Dr Paul Kasigaire cautioned students and school principals against malpractice.

“We would like to send out a warning to all of them to refrain from cheating because this time the law will catch up with them stringently,” said Dr Kasigaire, who also represented the Health Education and Training (HET) commissioner Dr Safinah Kisu Museene at the briefing.

He told examination officials to be "highly mindful of their obligations and to keep away from controversy in addition to working with integrity."

‘6,300 certificates received’

Speaking at the same event, UAHEB Executive Secretary Joseph Agondua disclosed that the board has finally received 6, 300 certificates of students who completed school in the last 2-3 years.

“The delay was caused by the break down in services due to Covid-19. I encourage all the institutions that have not picked them to quickly claim them so that owners can use them to seek employment,” he added.