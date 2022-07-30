Nebbi Bishop Emeritus Martin Luluga dies at 89

The Bishop Emeritus of Nebbi Catholic Diocese, Rt Rev Martin Luluga, has died aged 89.

“With deep sorrow and grief, we announce the demise of Rt Rev Martin Luluga. The Lord called him at 9:20am,” the Nebbi Diocesan Chancellor, Fr David Ongiertho confirmed on July 30.

Fr Ongiertho, who did not provide further details of Rt Rev Luluga’s death, asked Christians to pray for the soul of the bishop who served in Nebbi Catholic diocese for several years before retiring.

Msgr Lino Opio who worked with the deceased for many years said:“It is a sad day for us as we mourn his passing.”

At the time of his retirement, Rt Rev Luluga was still actively involved in church activities although his walking was supported by a walking stick.

“He was a dedicated servant of God. May his soul rest in peace. We mourn together with you Nebbi Catholic Diocese," Mr Romeo Palwak, a Christian at Arua Diocese remarked.

Rt Rev Luluga replaced the first Catholic Bishop of Nebbi diocese, Archbishop John Baptist Odama. He has been instrumental in completion of the multi-million Nebbi Cathedral that took decades to be completed.

“He established Parishes and Chapels and acted as a unity link in the diocese,” a church leader observed.

Who is Bishop Emeritus Luluga

Bishop Emeritus Luluga was born on March 1, 1933 at Lodonga Parish in the present Yumbe District under Arua Diocese. He served as Bishop of Gulu diocese before it was elevated to an archdiocese.

He was ordained Priest on June 1, 1963 and ordained Auxiliary Bishop of Gulu on January 11, 1987.

Rt Rev Luluga became the Apostolic Administrator of Gulu in 1988 and was made Diocesan Bishop of Gulu on February 22, 1990.

On April 12, 1990, he was installed as the Bishop of Gulu.