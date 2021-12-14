NEMA deploys police at Ssese beach to save lake

This photo taken on December 4, 2021 shows murram dumped in a section of Lake Victoria at Kitubulu, former Ssese gateway beach in Katabi Town Council by the developers. PHOTOS | EVE MUGANGA

By  Eve Muganga

What you need to know:

  • Last week , the Ruparelia Group of Companies, the firm which took over ownership of the beach, and plans to erect a multibillion hotel, denied dumping soil in the lake.

ENTEBBE. Environmental police have taken over the site at the former Ssese Gateway Beach at Kitubulu near Entebbe Town where a developer has reportedly been dumping soil into a section of Lake Victoria.

