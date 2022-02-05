NEMA stops private developer from encroaching on wetland

The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) has stopped a private developer from encroaching on part of the Nambigirwa wetland at Mpala cell, Katabi Town Council in Wakiso District.

According to a statement issued by NEMA, the intervention followed public outcry from residents who had complained of noise and dust caused by trucks moving to and from the site.

"Correspondence with the area local government shows that the developer one Dr Cedric decided to clear the swamp in order to protect his residence from snakes and other reptiles that had become a threat to his family and cattle. These, however, aren't grounds for anyone to destroy a wetland as prescribed by the law," the statement reads in part.

The statement further reads that on February 1, 2021, environment inspectors dispatched to the site and disclosed that the developer hadn't undertaken the Environment and Social Impact Assessment, contrary to provisions of the National Environment Act No 5 2019.

"The authority has since stopped the activity and the two excavators that were found on site have been deregistered by the environment protection police unit."

The Nambigirwa wetland ecosystem is important for the health and Lake Victoria. Wetlands protect shores from wave action, reduce the impact of floods and improve water quality. They also provide a natural habitat for fish, plants, and other forms of unique biodiversity.