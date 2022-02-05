NEMA stops private developer from encroaching on wetland

According to a statement issued by NEMA, the intervention followed public outcry from residents who had complained of noise and dust caused by trucks moving to and from the site. Photo | Eve Muganga

New Content Item (16)

By  Eve Muganga

What you need to know:

  • According to a statement issued by NEMA, the intervention followed public outcry from residents who had complained of noise and dust caused by trucks moving to and from the site.

The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) has stopped a private developer from encroaching on part of the Nambigirwa wetland at Mpala cell, Katabi Town Council in Wakiso District.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.