Nema blames failure to restore wetlands on poor enforcement, funding

February 2 , 2022. 

  • According to the 2015 and 2019 wetland status report at the Ministry of Water and Environment, Uganda’s wetland coverage drastically declined from 13 percent in 1994 to 8.9 percent in 2019.
  • Uganda has lost her wetland cover by 44 percent beyond the global depletion levels of wetlands which stands at 35 percent.

The National Environment Management Authority (Nema) has blamed its failure to restore wetlands across the country to lack of enough enforcement and funding.

