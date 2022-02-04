New details on Vivo Energy fire incident

New details have emerged regarding a fire incident that occurred at Vivo Energy fuel depot on 7th Street, Industrial Area in Kampala on Wednesday.

Eleven people from the depot and a street vendor were severely injured and taken to International Hospital Kampala for treatment.

A credible source yesterday told Daily Monitor that investigators from Kisugu Police Station and a fire brigade team yesterday went to the depot to reconstruct the scene.

“There is restricted access to the scene. They cannot allow you to enter their premises with a phone or any other gadget,” the source revealed.

The source added that preliminary investigations indicate that the explosion could have been caused by an old pipe used to fill the tanks.

“Vivo Energy had used it [pipe] for a long time to fill the fuel tanks, it lost friction thus the fire outbreak,” the source said. “The fire broke out at around 4:30pm when the fuel tank had loaded half of 41,000 litres. There are six loading bays and only one was affected,” the source said.

The probe

Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Mr Luke Owoyesigire, said a fire brigade team and police from Kabalagala were investigating the matter.

“The fire was put out fast by the Vivo Energy team and Police Fire Prevention and Rescue Services. However, the cause is yet to be established,” he said.

Mr Valery Okecho, the Vivo Energy corporate communications manager, said some of the 12 injured people are in stable condition.

“Seven have been discharged while one is still in the ward. The three people admitted to the Intensive Care Unit are out of immediate danger as their condition has stabilised,” he said.

The IHK communications manager, Mr Peter Mulindwa, declined to comment on the matter citing patients’ right to privacy.

The police annual crime report for 2020/2021 indicates that a total of 1,015 cases of fire were handled in 2020 compared to 999 in 2019. The causes of fire incidents were mainly attributed to charcoal stoves, candles wax, matchboxes, burning cigarettes left unattended to.

Other causes were electrical short circuit, negligence, arson, electrical appliances left unattended to and overheating, among others.