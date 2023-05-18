New East African region force commander in DRC assumes office

Maj Gen Alphaxard Muthuri Kiugu has assumed office as commander of the East African Community Regional Forces (EACRF) replacing Maj Gen Jeff Nyangah who resigned from the position last month citing personal safety concerns.

The President of Kenya Mr William Ruto last month appointed Major General Alphaxard Muthuri Kiugu as commander of the East Africa Community Regional Force.

The spokesman of the Uganda contingent in the Democratic Republic of Capt Hassan Kato confirmed the appointment on Thursday evening. He said that the newly appointed commander began by meeting all the EACRF commanders in the area.

“I can confirm that Maj Gen Alphaxard Kiugu is the newly appointed commander of the EACRF troops in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Maj Gen Kiugu on Thursday met all the commanders in Goma city to harmonize their peacekeeping mission,” Capt Kato said.

He added that “The incoming force Commander Maj Gen Alphaxard Kiugu expressed his gratitude at the work done by the joint East African Community Regional Force heads of states in DRC towards promoting peace in the region. He assured Goma city residents of security and encouraged them to continue with their economic and social activities at large."

He also revealed that although the office was assumed without the outgoing force Commander Maj Gen Jeff Gyanga the force is committed to executing their mandate of peacekeeping mission as mandated by the East African Community heads of state.

“The newly appointed commander pledged to serve with honor and promised cooperation and consultation among EACRF Commanders. He thanked EACRF forces for their hard work, enforcing security in the region and making strides to improve the security of the civilians,” Mr Kato said.

Mr Kato also said that the commander applauded the entire Congo government for entrusting him and allowing him to take EACRF command. He promised to step up security issues in Congo by leading and guiding the deployed forces on strategic and successful peacekeeping missions.

“The commander also reminded the EACRF commanders that they are not on a mission just to play but to promote peace as it's mandated by Heads of State. He encouraged his commanders to carry out a frequent review of work and consult when necessary," Mr Kato said.