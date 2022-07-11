New Kumam cultural leader pledges unity

The newly elected cultural leader of the Kumam speaking people in Teso Sub-region has promised to foster unity among subjects.

“It is time to show that we are one, with a purpose that builds us,” Mr Rafael Otaya said after being declared winner of the elections last Thursday.

The tribe under their Kumam cultural heritage umbrella held elections after three attempts to break away from Iteso Cultural Union.

Mr Otaya, who ganered 244 voters, said fostering unity amid diversity is what he seeks to inculcate among the Kumam speakers.

He said his leadership will respect all people regardless of their cultural beliefs and political inclination.

Mr George Williams Egweu of Alwa Sub-county in Kaberamaido District came second with 84 votes followed by Mr Robert Ewangu of Ocelakuru Sub-county in Kalaki District with 51 votes.

Mr Otaya was born in 1957 in Merok, Katine Sub-county, Soroti District. He has a diploma in education from Institute of Teacher Education Kyambogo.