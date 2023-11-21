New Namirembe bishop pledges to follow in Luwalira’s footsteps

The newly-elected Bishop of Namirembe Diocese, Venerable Canon Moses Banja, has said he will start from where his predecessor stopped in the quest to take the diocese to the next level.

Addressing journalists at St Stephen’s Church of Uganda, Luzira, yesterday, Ven Banja acknowledged that his predecessor, the most Rev Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira, had accomplished several projects, and that he would implement the ongoing ones.

“One important thing that I must say is that my lord Bishop Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira has done a lot, but there are so many other projects that are still ongoing, such as promoting coffee growing to fight poverty among the faithful. I am ready to continue with them up to completion,” he said.

“The Christians in Namirembe Diocese must be hardworking. I believe all believers have to follow my vision. I am going to share my vision and together, we will reach far,” he added.

Ven Banja, who is currently the archdeacon of Luzira, also noted that as a born-again Christian, his main responsibility will be to preach the gospel.

He said his appointment as the sixth Bishop of Namirembe Diocese was God’s plan.

“I am overwhelmed by what the Lord has done for me. I will serve him until the end. We have gone through many things but I said, let His will be done,” he said.

The House of Bishops on October 4 deferred the election of the bishop for Namirembe Diocese following allegations of a fraudulent nomination process.

A committee was later instituted to investigate the matter and was expected to submit a report to the bishops during this month’s sitting.

Mr Balaam Muheebwa, the acting Provincial Secretary of Church of Uganda, told the Daily Monitor yesterday that elections were given a go ahead after the probe committee found that the nomination process was conducted in a fair manner.

“The issue was about the nomination process and they agreed that it was ok. They did not dispute the names,” Mr Muheebwa said.

The two candidates who had been nominated to replace Rev Luwalira were Rev Abraham Muyinda, the vicar of Namirembe Cathedral, and Ven Banja. They had been selected from a total of 13 candidates who had applied for the same position.

Meanwhile, it was a moment of joy and celebrations when Anglicans, especially those from Luzira Archdeaconry, learnt that the House of Bishops that sat at St Stephen’s Church in Maluwere Bugiri, chose Ven Banja as the new bishop of Namirembe Diocese.

By 2pm, the faithful started thronging St Stephen’s Church of Uganda Luzira, to congratulate the new bishop.

Rev Lois Ssempa, the assistant vicar of Luzira Parish, described Can Banja as a down-to-earth and God-fearing man.

“We are so grateful and we praise the Lord because it is He who has called him to that office. He has positioned him in a place where he will use him exceedingly,” she said.

Ms Suzie Wandera from St Barnabas, Mbuya, noted that Ven Banjo was like a father to the believers.

“He always listened to everyone regardless of their sex, level of education or economic status. Some leaders are rough and proud but Ven Banjo has been a good listener to all of us. We shall miss him,” she said.