New NTBs add more bottlenecks at Malaba, Busia

Trucks waiting clearance to enter Uganda from Malaba, at the border with Kenya. PHOTO | FILE 

By  LUKE ANAMI

What you need to know:

  • Unilateral bans on products, high fees by Agriculture and Food Authority-Kenya, trade information asymmetry and single lane roads on the Kenya side stifle cross border business between Kenya and Uganda via Malaba and Busia One-Stop Border Posts.
  • Traffic snarl-ups have also been blamed on poor road network and lack of power and internet connectivity at the border points.
  • Traders want a review of the information systems at the border to allow access to information that would enable cross-border traders make sound decisions.

Kenya and Uganda face fresh logistical, bureaucratic and infrastructural challenges that are further obstructing the smooth flow of cargo on the Malaba and Busia borders.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.