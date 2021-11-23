New platform opens Indian universities to Ugandans

Makerere University has made it possible for students wishing to pursue their degree courses in universities in India to do so from here through e-learning.

In partnership with the government of India, Makerere University has equipped the e-learning centre at the College of Computing and Information Sciences to facilitate the virtual lectures.

The principal of the college, Prof Tonny Oyana, during its launch recently, noted that under the partnership, the e-learning centre will serve as the regional coordinating centre for broadcasting lectures from India to students in 19 African countries.

The web-based facility has been equipped with a video conferencing classroom and examination room. Mr Robert Tuhaise, the e-learning centre coordinator, explained that under the arrangement, students can attend lessons virtually with lecturers from India at the Makerere video conference room or using their laptops from wherever they may be.

The State minister for Education, Mr John Chrysestom Muyingo, while officiating at the launch, said the initiative is a milestone in Uganda’s education sector.