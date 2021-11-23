New platform opens Indian universities to Ugandans

By  LOMINDA AFEDRARU

What you need to know:

  • The State minister for Education, Mr John Chrysestom Muyingo, while officiating at the launch, said the initiative is a milestone in Uganda’s education sector. 

Makerere University has made it possible for students wishing to pursue their degree courses in universities in India to do so from here through e-learning.

