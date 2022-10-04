New slum policy coming, says minister Nabakooba

The Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development has asked land owners in slum areas to work with government to implement a new slum policy which aims at improving people’s lifestyle.

While addressing journalists in Kampala on Monday, Ms Judith Nabakooba said many people in slums lack access to decent housing facilities.

She said: “We have a slum policy which provides for affordability, inclusiveness and engaging of all stakeholders in developing the slum areas. Since some of the slum areas belong to private individuals and others are government-owned - there is need for coordination to find a lasting solution on how best to develop these areas [slums].”

At least 2.4 million housing units must be constructed if Ugandans are to have access to decent and affordable housing facilities across the country.

“This deficit has to be addressed through a multi-sectoral approach by various players, including financial institutions, real estate developers and housing cooperatives,” the minister said.

The minister said in the bid to provide an ultimate solution, the ministry came up with a National Physical Development Plan, which is still before Cabinet for consideration, aimed at addressing human settlements and other land use patterns.

“The Ministry of Lands together with the Ministry of Constitutional Affairs have already finalised the technical work on the Real Estate Bill. This is one of the Bills we are pursuing seriously because when you look at real estate, it is one of the growing sectors but it is not regulated. We, therefore, take the Real Estate Bill as due and urgent,” Ms Nabakooba said.

She added that government is looking forward to engaging real estate developers to ensure that Ugandans can have access to decent housing facilities at affordable rates.

The minister’s remarks come ahead of the National Habitat Day celebrations scheduled to take place on October 7 at Speke Resort, Munyonyo and it will be graced by the Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among.

The celebrations and the national housing symposium are jointly organised by government and Habitat for Humanity Uganda.

The national director of Habitat for Humanity Uganda, Mr Robert Otim, applauded government for their cooperation and legislations, which has enabled the improvement of more than 200,000 houses; transforming lives of more than 1.5 million people and supporting more than 2,000 youth to acquire vocational training in housing.

This publication learnt that the earlier Kasoli project that was launched by government to provide low cost housing in Tororo District was abandoned after reports that the acquired land belonged to the standard gauge railway.