New Uganda-Rwanda border post excites locals

The governments of Uganda and Rwanda on Tuesday opened a new border post at Kizinga in Ntungamo District to facilitate free movement of people and goods between the two countries.

The Kizinga-Rwempasha border post is located in Ntungamo District on the Ugandan side and Nyagatare District on the Rwandan side. It is 18km off Mbarara-Kabale road.

This is the fourth border post between the two countries after Katuna/Gatuna in Kabale District, Kyanika/Cyanika in Kisoro and Mirama hills/Kagitumba in Ntungamo.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Lt Gen Joseph Musanyufu, while opening the border post with officials from Rwanda on Monday, said it will help in combating illegal immigration and transnational crimes.

“It is our conviction that free movement of persons promotes growth of economies. We are going to open up more border posts to enable our people to move not only freely and legally between the two countries but also facilitate strong bilateral engagements,” he said.

The Director General of Immigration and Emigration in Rwanda, Ms Lynda Nkuranga, said the long distance between border posts has been partly the reason why there are illegal crossings between the countries.

“The opening of many border posts will stop illegal crossings because of the long distances to these border posts, the many border posts will help our people to cross easily and conveniently but will also reduce criminality and illegal activities across borders,” she said.

Ms Nkuranga said the two countries are now moving to sensitise the locals on using the recognised border points and putting necessary infrastructure there.

Ntungamo District Woman MP Bata Kamateneti also welcomed the new border post. “This border post will reduce smuggling across borders by 98 percent. Our people have been involved in smuggling because they can’t access legal borders,” she said.

Rushenyi County MP Naome Kabasharira said failure to have a legally recognised border in the area had deprived not only locals but also both countries of economic growth.

“We appeal now that the border is open both government work on improving infrastructure such as roads to ensure business is done without any major hindrances,” she noted.

Mr Justus Bataringaya, the Ngoma Sub-county district councillor, noted that whereas business opportunities have been available, they were languishing in poverty over illegal border posts. “There are a host of business opportunities here especially in agriculture but you could never risk crossing, those who attempt are arrested and prosecuted. We are very happy that this border post will transform our communities,” he explained.