NFA clears army to use Kitubulu forest land

The National Forestry Authority (NFA) has cleared the Fisheries Protection Unit (FPU) of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces to occupy part of Kitubulu Central Forest Reserve in Entebbe Municipality.

This follows a request by the FPU commandant, Lt Col Dick Kirya Kaija, to temporarily establish their headquarters and a storage facility for impounded boats.

However, NFA’s clearance comes with strict conditions to ensure soldiers don’t degrade the forest.

According to NFA, the fisheries unit has to avoid activities such as hunting, logging, mining and rearing animals, among others.

The soldiers must also ensure that they only erect temporary structures.

The FPU spokesperson, Mr Deogratius Ssentiba, said they are ready to abide by the conditions.

He, however, said part of the forest allocated to them is being claimed by Hajj Hussein.

“We plan to set up a detach. However, someone is claiming ownership of the same forest land. So, we have asked both parties (NFA and claimant) to agree before we occupy the site,” he said on Wednesday.

Ms Juliet Mubi, the NFA spokesperson, confirmed that FPU has been cleared to sustainably use part of the forest for one year.

“Part of the forest given to them is one acre. The condition, however, is that whatever they erect is temporary because permanent structures are not allowed in the central forest reserve,” she said.

Mr Charles Magumba, the Entebbe town clerk, said they are not aware of NFA’s clearance to FPU.

“NFA has not yet informed us about their plan to allow any entity to occupy part of Kitubulu Forest Reserve ,” he said.

Ms Asumpta Nakamya, an environmentalist based in Entebbe, said: “If it’s true that FPU was authorised to temporarily use part of the forest, let them do what they have been permitted to do. If they start degrading the forest, we shall fight them like we have done to others.”

About the forest

The forest reserve, which is about 200 acres, is one of the four important remnants of lowland forests near Lake Victoria that help filter water pollutants and silt that threaten the lake.

In 2018, part of the forest was fenced off by a developer who later constructed cottages and lodges for revellers.