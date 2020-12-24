Nicholas Opiyo charged, remanded

The fate of the other four suspects, who included lawyers Herbert Dakasi, Esomu Obure, Anthony Odur and Human Rights officer, Hamid Tenywa however, remained unknown by the time of filing this story.

By Stephen Otage More by this Author

Human Rights lawyer, Mr Nicholas Opiyo who was arrested on Tuesday and detained at Special Investigations Unit (SIU) Kireka has been remanded after he was on Thursday charged with money laundering.

Mr Opiyo on Thursday appeared before Nakawa Chief Magistrate’s Court where the case was read to him.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Douglas Singiza, however denied him bail arguing that he has no jurisdiction to hear his case.

The magistrate said the charges against Mr Opiyo who doubles as the executive director of Chapter Four Uganda, can only be heard by the High Court.

He sent him back to police custody arguing that prisons are full.

Opiyo will be returned to court on December 28, 2020.

Advertisement

The fate of the other four suspects, who included lawyers Herbert Dakasi, Esomu Obure, Anthony Odur and Human Rights officer, Hamid Tenywa however, remained unknown by the time of filing this story.

Prosecution alleges that Mr Opiyo on October 8, 2020 at ABSA Bank Garden City Branch, in Kampala District acquired USD 340,000 through ABSA Bank account No.6004078045 in the names of Chapter Four Uganda, knowing at the time of receipt that the said funds were proceeds of crime.











