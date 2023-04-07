Nine dead as minivan collides with fuel tanker on Masaka-Mbarara road

At least nine people, including two children, died Friday following a road crash at a neglected blackspot along Masaka-Mbarara highway in Lwengo District in central Uganda.

The 4pm head-on collision at Kyoko Village involved an Alphard vehicle from Kampala headed towards Mbarara City and an oncoming fuel tanker on a climbing lane from Mbarara side.

The wreckage of one of the vehicles that was involved in the accident on April 7, 2023. PHOTO/GERTRUDE MUTYABA



Citing eyewitness accounts, traffic police Friday evening attributed the cause of the crash that left two other people injured, to reckless driving.

“The accident involved motor vehicle registration number UBL 314C an Alphard, that was traveling from Kampala side heading to Mbarara and motor vehicle registration number SSD 327S/SSD 137Q that was from Mbarara/Kinoni town. The two motor vehicles had a head on collision. Preliminary findings indicate that the Alphard driver was at high speed and was keeping right [instead of left]. The Alphard driver crashed head-on with the fuel tanker, killing nine people on spot,” said traffic police spokesperson, ASP Faridah Nampiima.

The wreckage of one of the vehicles that was involved in the accident on April 7, 2023. Police say the vehicle was headed towards the Masaka side from Kampala PHOTO/GERTRUDE MUTYABA



She said all the deceased were occupants of the ill-fated Alphard.

“The deceased include, seven adults and two juveniles. The driver of the fuel tanker and his turn man sustained injuries and were rushed for treatment to Masaka regional referral hospital. More inquiries into the incident are underway and more details will be availed in due course. We want to take this opportunity to warn all motorists traveling upcountry for Easter celebrations to drive carefully, avoid speeding, phone driving, drink-driving and all other road indiscipline that result into accidents,” ASP Nampiima added in a statement.

People watch as police retrieve bodies from the wreckage of a road crash in Lwengo District on April 7, 2023. PHOTO/GERTRUDE MUTYABA

The Friday crash scene is said to be a notorious blackspot where about 10 people perished in a similar manner in late December 2022.

“This place has been our black spot where we have registered many accidents and we have made many reports. It is a slope and a long curve of almost 300metres towards the swamp. So, there’s an element of speed in this area,” Greater Masaka regional traffic officer SP Richard Komaketch had earlier told journalists at the scene.