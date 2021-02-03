Nine judges to hear Kyagulanyi petition

By Anthony Wesaka More by this Author

The Judiciary has named nine justices of the Supreme Court who will hear the presidential election petition filed by the runner-up in the January 14 general election, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine, who is challenging President Museveni’s election.

The Supreme Court has 10 judges but the petition has to be heard by an odd number to avoid a stalemate in case of a split verdict.

Justice Lillian Tibatemwa Ekirikubinza, sources said, excused herself from the panel because she is due to fly abroad for medical attention.

The sources added that had Justice Tibatemwa not excused herself, Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo would have written to President Museveni to temporary appoint the Deputy Chief Justice Richard Buteera from the Court of Appeal to join the panel.

The nine justices who have been named to hear Mr Kyagulanyi’s petition are Chief Justice Owiny-Dollo, Dr Esther Kisaakye Kitimbo, Stella Arach-Amoko, Rubby Aweri Opio, Faith Essy Mwondha, Paul Kahaibale Mugamba, Ezekiel Muhanguzi, Percy Night Tuhaise, and Mike Chibita.

Mr Kyagulanyi, the president of the National Unity Platform party, filed the petition on Monday seeking the court to overturn President Museveni’s victory over election fraud and non-compliance with the electoral laws.

Advertisement

Mr Museveni, the Electoral Commission and the Attorney General are named as respondents in the petition.

They are yet to respond to the allegations raised in the petition.

The judgment is expected to be delivered within 45 days from the date of filing the petition.

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com.