NMG equips business women in Bugisu, Sebei with marketing tips

Women entrepreneurs in Bugisu and Sebei sub-regions have been equipped with marketing skills and tips on how to overcome hurdles that hamper the growth of their businesses.

About 150 female entrepreneurs, some of them dealing in agri-business, consumer services, and manufacturing, among other areas, were equipped during a two-day Rising Woman training in Mbale City last week.

Monitor Publications Limited (MPL) organised the training in partnership with dfcu Bank and Uganda Investment Authority in the fifth edition of the ‘Rising Woman’.

The initiative aims at recognising, celebrating, and promoting a culture of mentorship among women in business.

It also equips entrepreneurs with basic business skills to start, grow and manage all kinds of businesses.

Ms Ruth Asasira, the dfcu Bank manager in charge of women in business and programmes, said they will also support women to access capital, which is their major challenge.

“We have trained them on how to overcome challenges and barriers that hinder their businesses from growing and we will support them to access capital,” she said.

Ms Asasira said they want to create awareness and also build the capacity of the business women to transform lives.

Ms Leslie Mutumba, the investment executive (SMEs) in Uganda Intervention Authority (AIU), said women enterprises play a crucial role in the development of the country.

“We realised that most SMEs in the country are women-owned, and so we came up with initiative to benefit the women in various parts of the country,” Ms Mutumba said.

“We expect women to streamline the way they run their business, especially as regards to keeping records and also formalising their businesses,” she added.

Ms Caroline Nakimbugwe, a trainer working with Federations of Small and Medium Enterprises, called for mindset change among female entrepreneurs.

“Many businesses owned by women don’t grow because of poor mindset,” she said.

Ms Irene Namasaba, also trainer attached to Federations of Small and Medium Enterprises, urged women entrepreneurs to have proper personal financial management.

“Most businesses collapse because of poor management. They spend much and save little,” she said.

Mr Peter Okwi, the activations and promotions officer at Nation Media Group (NMG) Uganda, said they will continue organising trainings to empower female entrepreneurs.

“As Nation Media Group, we are giving back to the community. This is our second training after Mbarara City in this fifth edition, and we are yet to visit other cities across the country,” he said.

Mr Okwi also encouraged female entrepreneurs to write proposals, highlighting their ideas and how it will impact the community and stand a chance to win funding.

He said the best proposal under agric business value edition, manufacturing and consumer services and digital innovation and E- commerce will be funded with Shs10 million each.

What they learnt

Ms Rehema Neumbe, a poultry farmer in Mbale, said they have been struggling with maintaining their businesses due to lack of knowledge. “We have acquired skills and knowledge on how to operate our businesses, which we have been lacking,” she said.

Ms Margaret Kakai, another farmer, said she has acquired skills on how to market her business, especially online.