NMG-Uganda partners with QuizMALE for debate drive

Nation Media Group-Uganda (NMG-U) has partnered with QuizMALE to present the seventh edition of the high school crossfire debate.

The debate will be aired live on NTV-Uganda and published in Daily Monitor’s Newspapers in Education.

During the launch of the seventh edition of the debate at St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Naggalama, Mr Ronald Seguya, the NMG-U manager of circulation, said participants get to know controversial and contentious issues as they are abreast with current affairs, which inform the topics for debate.

“So debate is a career investment into youths’ positive energies to articulate issues affecting our world as it will certainly help students with the skills of self-management and management of the affairs of their community,” he said.

St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School was last season’s winner.

The head teacher, Ms Agnes Nsubuga, said: “Debates can bring honour and fame to individual students, schools and also for the entire country, making students who excel in it have a bright future,” she said.

She added that debate clubs, symposiums, and talk shows are a demonstration of the growth of democracy and freedom of expression in our society.

Ms Nsubuga said debates contribute to raising awareness about matters affecting the public and gives youth an opportunity to develop their ability to speak in public.

Ms Nsubuga said some children have the potential and natural flair for speech so such an initiative harnesses this skill and this could end up helping the youth in the future.

She noted that inspirational speakers begin their career path right from high school.

Ms Nsubuga added that those who get involved in competitive debates get exposed to opportunities.