Nnaabagereka launches book amid pomp, colour

The Nnaabagereka of Buganda, Sylvia Nagginda Luswata, has launched her autobiography, “The Nnaabagereka Queen Sylvia Nagginda Luswata” amid rave reviews in a social event held yesterday at the Sheraton Hotel in Kampala.

At the ceremony presided over by Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu, the book was reviewed amid entertainment and airing of video messages from members of the royal family and friends.

“It’s okay not to be perfect...It’s an important story for anyone who wants to accept themselves and discover themselves with all their perfect imperfections,” said Ms Jackie Asiimwe, a human rights lawyer and one of three reviewers in the packed audience.

Mr Robert Kabushenga, the CEO of Rugyeyo Farm and former CEO of Vision Group, lauded the book as a template for fathers raising daughters everywhere. “This book speaks to any man who is the father of a daughter...the dangerous presumptions we make as fathers without knowing what your daughter might be battling...”

Notably absent at the launch was the Kabaka of Buganda and the Katikkiro of Buganda, Charles Peter Mayiga.

The Nnaabagereka however expressed deep appreciation for the support of her husband, the Kabaka, in her life and work, including the writing of the autobiography. “I would like to start by expressing extraordinary appreciation from the depths of my heart to Ssabasajja Kabaka of Buganda for having allowed me to lend a hand to the progress and development of our region and people; for having allowed me to do both,” Nnaabagereka Nagginda said at the launch.

Dignitaries from Buganda Kingdom included; Kabaka’s uncle, Ssaabaganzi Emmanuel Ssekitoleko, the Ssaabalangira Godfrey Musanje, Owekitiibwa Joyce Nnabbosa Ssebugwaawo, also the paternal aunt of the Nnaabagereka, Omutaka Namwama, Owekitiibwa Christine Mugerwa Kasule, and Owekitiibwa Kabuuza Mukasa, among others.

Distinguished guests included the US ambassador to Uganda, Ms Natalie Brown, and Princess Elizabeth Bagaya of Tooro Kingdom, Ms Joyce Mpanga and Ms Rhoda Kalema, flanking the Queen.

In her speech, Ambassador Brown said: “The Nnaabagereka’s autobiography provides readers with an opportunity to hear, feel and experience a story from the eyes of someone familiar.”

Ms Brown quipped in her speech that given the length of time the Nnaabagereka had spent in the US, she qualified to be called “Our Queen”.