No clue about cause of Kyotera School fire a week later  

By  Ambrose Musasizi  &  AL-MAHDI SSENKABIRWA

What you need to know:

  • According to Mr Hassan Hiwumbire, the Kyotera District Police Commander, the investigating team is still camping at the school, looking for clues to facilitate their inquest and arrest.

Police in Kyotera District have not yet made any headway in establishing the cause of fire that gutted a dormitory at St. John’s Primary School 10 days ago.

