No funds to complete road projects, says Gen Katumba

Works minister Gen Edward Katumba Wamala . PHOTO/FILE

By  Faith Amongin

What you need to know:

  • The minister informed MPs that several running projects are being undertaken in arrears and that the government is losing about Shs124 million weekly in loan interest payments.

The Minister of Works and Transport, Gen Katumba Wamala, has expressed frustration over the budget suppression which he says has stalled several projects earmarked under the works sub-sector in the National Development Plan (NDP) III.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.