No more creation of administrative units – govt









The State Minister of Finance in charge of General Duties, Mr Henry Musasizi, has said the government should stop the creation of more administrative units, but rather invest in income-generating programmes.

He said administrative units have proved to be mere expenditures that drain the country’s economy.

“Those of you that had already started warming up for different political seats anticipating that Kabale Municipality will be elevated to city status before 2026 should start thinking about alternatives because the government has stopped the creation of new administrative units,” the minister said.

Mr Musasizi made the remarks during a thanksgiving ceremony organised to raise funds for the paving and tiling of Kabale diocesan headquarters cathedral at Rushoroza Hill in Kabale Town on Sunday.

“Government shall continue supporting the already existing cities, but will not create new ones. Forget city status because the government will invest the money that was meant for kick-starting the new administrative units in the country into income-generating programmes. Our ministry recommended that the new administrative units do not generate income, but instead drain the country’s economy,” he added.

He further revealed that the government will prioritise the funding of roadworks, piped water connections, electricity connections, defense and security for continued national development.

Background

In April 2020, Parliament approved the creation of 15 new cities in Uganda, in line with Article 179(1) (A) of the Constitution on the alteration of boundaries and Section 7 (2a) of the Local Governments Act.