Police have not arrested any suspect in connection with the attempted murder of Pastor Aloysius Bugingo and murder of his guard Richard Muhumuza despite putting a bounty of Shs20m.

Mr Fred Enanga, the police spokesperson, told this publication yesterday that the special Investigations Department has not given him fresh updates on the shooting.

“I don’t have any updates on arrests and investigation from SID as of now regarding any arrests,” he said.

Detectives close to this investigation, who preferred to speak to this publication on condition of anonymity, said they have not arrested any suspect so far and also that the killer gun hasn’t been recovered yet.

“We have some clues on the suspect, we hope to arrest him any time and recover the gun as well,” a source said.

Earlier this week, the police put a cash reward for any person who has information that may lead to the identification and arrest of the suspects as well as the successful recovery of the killer weapon.

“We have set up a competent team that is actively investigating the matter at Special Investigations Department (SID), the team will continue to obtain witness statements, retrieve post mortem reports, CCTV, forensic and ballistic reports, for further evaluation and flow of investigations,” Mr Enanga said while addressing a weekly press briefing in Kampala.