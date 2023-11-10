Nobody can stop Nyege Nyege when I'm alive, says Kadaga

The First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Community Affairs, Ms Rebecca Kadaga, says nobody will ever stop the annual Nyege Nyege event in Uganda as long as she is alive.

Ms Kadaga, who was the chief guest at the official opening of the 8th Nyege Nyege Festival at the Source of the Nile in Jinja City, said the event is the biggest in East and Central Africa.

“I want to thank the organisers of this international event for the resilience, focus and commitment to have again here in Jinja at the Source of the Nile,” Ms Kadaga said on Thursday.

According to Ms Kadaga, the event will change the economic status of the people.

Ms Kadaga said President Museveni has requested her to assure people who have come for Nyege Nyege of security and even at the Kyabazinga Royal wedding on November 18 at Christ’s Cathedral, Bugembe.

Ms Kadaga said despite some negative publicity, Mr Museveni said he knows people are dancing, eating and happily enjoying because there is enough security to protect lives of the people and property during the event.

By 10pm on Thursday, exhibitors were still making final touches on their stalls amidst tight security.

David Kimiti Ķasirimo from Kenya said arrived on Wednesday evening with a group of 30 .

“It's my first time to come and experience Nyege-Nyege. I like the culture, exhibition and everything,” he said, adding that Uganda is "a very peaceful country with a variety of traditional food and friendly people who are welcoming".