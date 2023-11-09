Nyege Nyege off to slow start as exhibitors finalise stalls

This year’s Nyege Nyege festival has got off to a slow start, with most exhibitors still setting up their stalls by 3pm of day one.

The annual festival is being held across four venues, including Jinja Golf Course, Source of the Nile, Nile Park, and Jinja Agricultural Showground.

Ms Rebecca Kadaga, the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Community (EAC) Affairs is expected to open the event that ends on Sunday.

However, a visit to all the four venues on Thursday afternoon found multiple exhibitors still setting up their stalls.



“Most people will start tomorrow as the majority are just arriving and checking in,” one of the exhibitors told this reporter.

Security is tight, with revelers only being allowed to access the four venues through one entry point, after securing a ticket and being cleared by security.

The festival is popular for attracting revelers from surrounding areas, other parts of the country as well as outside countries.





Security personnel check a vehicle at the entrance of the Source of the Nile on November 9, 2023. PHOTO/DENIS EDEMA

The US and the UK governments have already warned their citizens against attending the festival as government continues to assure revelers of tight security.

“There is a growing terror threat in Uganda, including targeting of foreigners. Avoid large gatherings, including large scale worship, and music and cultural festivals in Uganda. The U.S. Embassy in Uganda has issued a security alert and is directing its staff to not attend the Nyege Nyege festival in Jinja from 9 November to 12 November,” the US mission in Kampala said in its updated terror alert on Thursday, hours before President Museveni called for vigilance among citizens.







