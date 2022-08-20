Notorious Karamoja warrior arrested, 106 guns recovered

A joint force of the army and police has arrested the most wanted Karamoja warrior, Lokitan Lomiri, in an operation conducted in the districts of Moroto, Napak and Katakwi, where at least 106 guns were also recovered.

According to the UPDF 3rd Division Spokesperson, Maj Isaac Oware, they arrested Lomiri who was also in possession of a sub-machine gun (SMG) number AE1172 with 02 rounds of ammunition. He is a resident of Lokeruman village, Ngorit parish, Nadunget Sub County in Moroto District.

“Lomiri was known and wanted by intelligence authorities for illegal possession of a firearm, and an intelligence-led operation conducted on Thursday in Nadunget market area led to his arrest,” he said.

Maj Oware said that the suspect voluntarily revealed where he had kept the gun hence leading to its recovery.

Relatedly, the forces on Wednesday also recovered an SMG number 32131 with no rounds of ammunition from one Loryanga Kokirio, a resident of Atedeoi village, Lotisan Sub County in Moroto District.

Meanwhile, another operation conducted by the 37 Battalion this week at Nakapirok village, Lorengecorwa Sub County in Napak District, saw the recovery of a gun number 56s 4541034 and unspecified heads of cattle after three armed warriors were put out of action.

The forces operating under 403 Brigade have since May this year recovered 55 guns from Moroto, 49 in Napak and 02 from Katakwi District making a total of 106 guns.

“We commend some local leaders for the continued cooperation and coordination with security forces in the ongoing operations. The simultaneous cordon and search operations aimed at cracking down criminal elements will continue in order to restore total security and peace in the Karamoja sub-region,” Maj Oware said.