Novelist Kakwenza was tortured, says rights body

The Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) has confirmed that novelist Kakwenza Rukirabashaija was tortured as evidenced by the healing torture marks on his body.

The Commission in a tweet on Tuesday revealed that its staff visited Kakwenza at Kitalya prison and had an extensive interaction.

“Yesterday (Monday), UHRC visited Kakwenza at Kitalya government prison. The team from UHRC interacted with him extensively and noted the visible scars and injuries on his body that were healing,” reads in part the Commission’s tweet.

The Commission added: “We look forward to a judicial resolution of his matter.”

Lawyers of Kakwenza and his wife recently decried how the State operatives had beaten him up for the two weeks he was held incommunicado.

Mr Kakwenza was picked up by a joint security team from his home in Kisaasi, a Kampala suburb, on December 28, last year.

He is accused of using social media and making abusive, derogatory and belittling tweets against First Son, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, and President Museveni.

Kakwenza was on January 11, secretly produced before Buganda Road Chief Magistrates’ Court and charged with two counts of offensive communication contrary to the Computer Misuse Act.

Prosecution contends that in December last year, Kakwenza wilfully and repeatedly used his Twitter account to disturb the peace of President Museveni and the First son, who also doubles as the commander of Land Forces.

However, Kakwenza denied the charges and was remanded to Kitalya prison and will return to court tomorrow for the State to update court on the progress of investigations.

Mr Kakwenza’s lawyers are also expected to apply for his bail.

The core mandate of the UHRC is to investigate , at its own initiative or on a complaint made by any person or group of persons, the violation of any human right.