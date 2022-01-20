Novelist Kakwenza was tortured, says rights body

Novelist Kakwenza Rukirabashaija. PHOTO/FILE

By  Andrew Bagala

What you need to know:

  • Mr Kakwenza was picked up by a joint security team from his home in Kisaasi, a Kampala suburb, on December 28, last year.

The Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) has confirmed that novelist Kakwenza Rukirabashaija was tortured as evidenced by the healing torture marks on his body.

