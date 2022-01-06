EU mounts pressure on govt to release Kakwenza

Kakwenza Rukirabashaija was also held and allegedly tortured last year after writing The Greedy Barbarian, a novel about high-level corruption. PHOTO/courtesy

By  STEPHEN KAFEERO

What you need to know:

  • Police say they are holding Mr Kakwenza on allegations of offensive communication after a series of belittling, derogatory and abusive tweets about President Museveni and his son, Lt. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba (Commander of Land Forces).

  • Mr Rukirabashaija’s wife, Ms Eva Basiima, and his lawyer Eron Kiiza said he had been tortured.

  • In April 2020, Mr Rukirabashaija was detained and questioned about his novel, The Greedy Barbarian.

The European Union (EU) has joined other rights bodies in demanding the unconditional release of novelist and activist Kakwenza Rukirabashaija, held incommunicado for more than a week despite court ordering police to free him.
In a tweet on yesterday,  Mr Eamon Gilmore, the EU special representative for human rights, urged the authorities in Kampala to release Mr Kakwenza, who was kidnapped by gunmen on December 28 and disappeared until police acknowledged holding him.

