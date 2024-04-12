RDC calls for revival of patriotism clubs in schools

The Tororo Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Mr Nickson Owole, has called for the revival of patriotism clubs in schools as a means to help instill in learners a sense of love for the country.

While presiding over the pass out ceremony of over 490 patriots at Tororo Girls School on Friday, Mr Owole said introducing learners to the patriotism concept at an early age restrains them from getting involved in vices such as strikes, subversive activities and alcoholism.

The RDC had also presided over a separate pass out of 2600 patriots from nine other secondary schools in the district at the ceremony held at King George Memorial Stadium in Tororo, where he advised the patriots to be selfless, responsible, hardworking and God-fearing while serving the nation.

"When you start grooming young people to love their country at an early age, by the time they assume offices of responsibility they will continue serving with care and a high level of integrity," he observed.

Mr Owole said the training qualifies the patriots to benefit from any of the government programmes that intend to address ignorance, poverty and diseases.

"This is not wastage of time but it makes you now eligible to benefit from any other government programme especially the Parish Development Model, Emyooga and Youth Livelihood programme unlike the recent beneficiaries who diverted the money to buy phones, TV sets, and paying dowry,” he said, urging patriots to be change agents.

The Tororo LC5 vice chairperson, Ms Rebecca Akumu, commended the schools for giving an opportunity to students to undergo the patriotism training and urged the beneficiaries to apply it in their day-to-day life.

She advised them to shun homosexuality and lesbianism which she said is against the rule of nature.

"After your pass out, we want to see a difference in the way you reason and the way you do things, don't remain the same,'' she said.

The Tororo coordinator for the patriotism programme, Mr Luke Emurion, thanked the district leadership for supporting them but noted poor cooperation by some school heads who treat it as an expensive activity.