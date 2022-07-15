NRM district publicist quits, citing rising cost of living

Mr Steven Ssemango Kasozi, the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) publicity secretary in Mubende District in central Uganda has resigned from his position on grounds that his party which has been in power for the last 36 years has failed to address issues affecting ordinary citizens.

While handing over his resignation letter to the NRM district registrar, Mr Moses Kiberu at the party offices in Mubende Town on Thursday, Mr Kasozi said people who see him drumming up support for NRM presume him to living a better life “yet I’m also struggling like them.”

"…people see me walking on the streets and think I am eating big because I support a party in power, which is not true. I suffer like them, and with the escalating commodity prices, we all buy from the same shops. Unfortunately, government has adamantly failed to find a [short term] solution to the crisis we’re currently in,” he said.

“ People have lost hope in the party's will to consolidate the achievements we have gained as a party over the years we have in in power and as such, I have lost legitimacy to defend the party position on a number of things that affect people in their everyday lives,” he added.

Steven Ssemango Kasozi holds his resignation letter as he waits for the party's district registrar in the NRM office in Mubende on July 14, 2022

Mr Kasozi faults the party for having non-functional, non-policy driven party district executive committees, not only in Mubende District but across the country.

He said Mubende being an NRM stronghold, the area is still stuck with rampant land evictions, poor road network and ill-equipped health centres and schools.

“What is in Mubende mirrors what is exactly happening in many parts of the central region and Uganda as a whole. I very well know NRM’s strengths and weaknesses and I am convinced we have lost it,” he added.

Mr Kiberu received Mr Kasozi’s resignation letter and said he would deliver it to President Museveni who is the party’s national chairperson.

"I am here to receive the resignation letter on behalf of the NRM chairperson and I want to assure you it will reach the right recipient,” he said.

Prices of fuel, food and other basic goods have rocketed globally because of the Ukraine war, hitting vulnerable countries in Africa and elsewhere.

In most remote parts of the country, petrol is selling for Shs7,000 ($1.85) a litre, a two-fold increase since February.

As discontent continues to grow over the rising prices, President Museveni has repeatedly ignored calls for tax cuts and subsidies, urging citizens to live frugally instead.