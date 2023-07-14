NRM's Akol contemplates resigning over State House arrests

Just days after being sworn in as Bukedea District chairperson, Ms Mary Akol is now contemplating resigning from the job, the Monitor has learnt.

The pressure is mounting on Ms Akol following the ongoing State House Anti-Corruption Unit-led inquest in the Bukedea District election which has seen several people arrested, including the Resident District Commissioner and District Police commander.

They are being investigated over their alleged involvement in violence and vote rigging which marred the recently held Bukedea LC5 by-elections that brought Ms Akol into office.

Speaking in an interview, Ms Akol told the Monitor that the arrests have created tension in the district and also caused bad blood between her and the families of those that were arrested.

“When your people are being arrested day and night, how do I feel and how do their families feel about me? Because everybody is like...because of that woman, their families are in problems, their families are not happy… you know,” Ms Akol said.

While also not sure about her fate with Brig Gen Henry Isoke’s Anti-Corruption Unit still combing the district in line with the President’s directive, Ms Akol said she is now weighing the options, particularly to resign if arrests continue.

“I am not happy about that unless the situation is rectified. Otherwise, I am not also comfortable because I personally do not know my fate. I can only work when my people are there, I can work with them but if they are continuing [arrests] then who’s me, whom do I work with sincerely, I will resign,” the district chairperson said.

The Bukedea district returning officer Joel Mugenyi Mugerwa on the night of June 14, declared NRM’s Mary Akol as the winner with 79, 692 votes defeating her closest rival Independent Candidate Lokwiisk Tychicus Ebukalin who managed to get 4,941 votes while the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC’s) Oita Sam Odeke got 2,343 votes.

However, the election faced claims of several irregularities including alleged massive ballot stuffing, violence and voter disenfranchisement.

One aspirant David Stephen Omagor failed to enter the ballot paper after his effort to get nominated got frustrated by the alleged beatings and robbery near the district Electoral Commission officers while the FDC’s candidate withdrew from the race on polling day citing mass ballot stuffing at several polling stations.

Following the allegations, President Museveni in his June 26 letter directed the Head of State House Anti-Corruption Unit to “investigate these claims and if any criminality was committed, take action and report back.”

Brig Gen Henry Isoke has since responded by arresting at least eight people, including the RDC William Wilberforce Tukei and the DPC Charles Okoto on Monday this week.

Others are the district crime intelligence officer Alex Enguloit and Bukedea town council councillor representing Emokori ward Daniel Malinga alias Owenge; plus police officers Onesmus Akankwasa, Simon Peter Oriokot, Difas Kamakoin and Born Nabaine.