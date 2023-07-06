5 policemen charged over Bukedea LC5 election mess

The five police officers who were arrested on Tuesday over the Bukedea LC5 by-election flaws have been charged with murder and aggravated robbery.

The officers appeared before the Grade One Magistrate, Juliana Kimono, at the Bukedea Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

They include Alex Enguloit, the head of crime intelligence at Bukedea Central Police Station (CPS), Simon Onesmus Akankwasa, Simon Peter Oriokot, Difas Kamakoin, and Born Naibei all policemen attached to Bukedea CPS.

Mr Enguloit, who first appeared in the dock, was charged with four counts, two cases of murder, and two cases of aggravated torture under case number 9 of 2023, under CRB 002 of 2022.

The particulars that were read out by Ms Kimono indicate that Enguliot killed Paul Anguria and Michael Ojangole, and also orchestrated aggravated torture of the same deceased persons.

The officer was not allowed to plead guilty since the charges require the High Court.

The two deceased persons are part of the suspects who died in the police cells under mysterious circumstances in early 2022. The trio had been arrested over a murder case in Kachumabala Sub-county, Bukedea District, but before they were arraigned in court, they were found dead in Bukedea CPS cells.

Enguloit was also jointly charged with the other four of two different aggravated robberies.

In count one, her worship Kimono stated that Enguliot, Oriokot, Naaibei, Kamakoin and Akankwasa on June 4 robbed Mr David Steven Omagor of Shs163 million.

In count two, the five officers are said to have subsequently robbed Beatrice Anyait of Shs15 million on the eve of the nomination day.

The five officers were asked not to enter a plea since the matter is above the jurisdiction of Ms Kimono.

They have been remanded to prison until July 26 when they will reappear for mention of their cases.

Background

The inquest into the Bukedea LC5 by-election follows President Museveni’s June 26 letter to the head of the State House Anti-Corruption Unit, Brig Gen Henry Isoke, to investigate the alleged irregularities that marred the by-election.

The Bukedea LC5 chairperson seat fell vacant after the demise of Moses Olemukan in December 2022.

The gap drew interest from seven aspirants, however, due to alleged intimidation from government big wigs in Bukedea, only three candidates were nominated.

They include Ms Mary Akol of NRM, Mr Sam Oita Odeke of FDC, and Mr Lokwiisk Tychicus Ebukalin, an Independent.

Ms Akol was declared the winner with 79,692 votes, Mr Ebukalin came second with 4,941 votes, while Mr Odeke came a distant third with 2,343 votes. The nominations for the by-election was conducted between June 5 and June 6 while the election took place on June 14.

What locals say...

Mr George Robert Okello, a resident of Bukedea Town Council, told this newspaper that the arrest of the officers should be a learning example to those who missuse power during elections.

“It is my prayer that President Museveni follows up with this matter to the end,” he said.

Mr Okello further said police officers in Bukedea have for long been a thorn in the flesh for peace-loving people.