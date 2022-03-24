Six MPs eye Deputy Speaker post

As it stands now, the position of Deputy Speaker is not vacant despite the current office holder, Ms Anita Among expressing interest to move to the office of Speaker.

Despite this, a number of Members of Parliament have already voiced interest in taking over the position.

The chairperson of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) electoral commission, Mr Tanga Odoi, said there was no vacancy for the party MPs, while Mr Joel Ssenyonyi, the National Unity Platform (NUP) party spokesperson, said they, together with other Opposition parties, will in case the position falls vacant work to nominate a joint candidate.

Constitutional lawyer Dan Wandera Ogalo told Daily Monitor on Tuesday that there is no legal basis forcing the Deputy Speaker to resign her office, before competing for Speaker.

This puts Ms Among at an advantage, that even if she is unsuccessful in the pursuit to become Speaker, she will remain second in command in the 11th Parliament.

“There is no provision that mandates her to resign, but of course it is awkward because if she is elected then she has to resign, that is a lacuna. Let us say she is elected Speaker, and she is still Deputy Speaker, When does she leave? I guess just before she is sworn in,” Mr Ogalo said.

He added: “There is no provision anywhere, so somebody must use their intellect to leave one position, to assume the other. It is only logical that you cannot assume two offices at the same time.”

Among, has served as Deputy Speaker for 10 months, superintending over much of parliamentary business due to the late Speaker Jacob Oulanyah’s unstable health.

Oulanyah passed away on March 20 of an undisclosed illness. He was 56.

Among was yesterday endorsed by NRM to represent the party in the race to replace the former Speaker.

Mr Ogalo said in such a scenario, it is possible that the Deputy Speaker will be elected on another date because there are party processes to be done, once the position falls vacant.

“Election of the Deputy Speaker takes place after the election of the Speaker so it can be determined at what time it is going to be done after. It does not have to be done on the same day,” he said.

Article 82(6) of the Constitution, mandates that the election to the office of Deputy Speaker shall be held at the first sitting of Parliament after that office becomes vacant.

In this case, after the Friday sitting to elect the Speaker, Parliament could convene a sitting to elect the deputy, before the planned sitting to honour Oulanyah.

Mr Peter Walubiri, a lawyer says Parliament can function without a Deputy Speaker, but it would be an anomaly for Among to hold both offices, in case she is elected Speaker.

The office, created under Article 82 of the Constitution, is to be occupied by a Member of Parliament, who is not a minister or vice president.

Deputy speaker aspirants

Lillian Aber, Kitgum District Woman MP

Ms Aber holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English Language and communication skills from Makerere University and an MBA from Uganda Christian University.

A former member of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party, Ms Aber joined NRM when standing for the position of chairperson of the National Youth Council in 2015, which she won. She also serves as a senior presidential advisor on youth

She told Daily Monitor yesterday that she would respect whatever decision her party makes despite being fronted by the Greater North Parliamentary Forum.

Roland Ndyomugyenyi, Rukiga County MP

The first time legislator is counting on his experience serving in national and international entities to make a befitting Deputy Speaker.

The certified accountant and auditor worked with the Uganda Road Fund, and the World Bank.

He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Development Studies from Makerere University, and an MBA from The University of Edinburgh in the UK.

John Teira, Bugabula North MP

The legislator told the media that he is “interested, competent and capable” of taking on the Deputy Speaker position.

He is a lawyer and businessman, and said he served as a Private Secretary to the President.

Asuman Basalirwa

The lone Member of Parliament from the Justice Forum (JEEMA) yesterday informed the Opposition caucus of his intention to vie for the position. He has represented Bugiri Municipality since 2018.

He holds a Master of Laws from Makerere University and a certificate in International Humanitarian Law from Pretoria University in South Africa. He also served as the chairperson of the Inter Party Organisation on Dialogue, and is the vice chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament.



Catherine Lamwaka

She is the Woman MP for Omoro District and was fronted by Acholi MPs for the position.

She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Development Studies from Gulu University and a post graduate Diploma in Public Administration and Management from the Uganda Management Institute.

She served as Gulu Resident District Commissioner in 2014.

Ojara Mapenduzi

He has recently been in the limelight for leading the motion to censure Mityana MP Francis Zaake from the Parliamentary Commission.

Mapenduzi, one of those fronted by the Acholi Parliamentary Group, joined Parliament last year representing Bardege-Layibi Division, Gulu City. He also serves as chairperson of the Local Government Accounts Committee.