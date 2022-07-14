NRM's Wanyoto, brother feud over family land in Mbale

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) chairperson of women league, Ms Lydia wanyoto Mutende, and her brother, Mr Paul Wanyoto, are engaged in a dispute over family land in Lumumba Cell,Nabweya Ward in Mbale City.

The duo clashed on Monday during a family meeting aimed at resolving the impasse.

The problem started after Ms Wanyoto ferried logs and reportedly deployed casual labourers to construct a perimeter wall on part of family land using iron sheets opposite her brother’s residential house gate.

Mr Wanyoto protested the decision, saying it will compromise his security since they have misunderstandings.

“Since she doesn’t get along with me, she shouldn’t build or set up camp next to me. She should have chosen another site,” he said.

He is a former MP contestant for Northern City Division in Mbale City under the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party ticket.

Mr Wanyoto also claimed that the land in question belongs to the family, and not specifically his sister.

Former Mbale Diocess bishop Patrick Gidudu addressing family members in a meeting in Mbale

Fighting for the ‘girl child’

Ms Wanyoto, however, accused her brother of being greedy and fighting her because she is a ‘girl-child.’

“We have suffered in this house, I am fighting for the rights of girls in this house, he won’t get it (land) from me,” she said.

“There is a lot of greed, Paul was allocated a lot of land but he has decided to cross up to here,” Ms Wanyoto added.

Police, religious and clan leaders, urged the family to restore calm.

Mr John Byamugisha, the DPC, Northern City Division, advised the family members to solve the matter amicably.

“We have agreed with Ms Wanyoto that no further construction will go on until the family sits and tries to resolve the issue,” he said.