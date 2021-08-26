Open letter to minister Mayanja on land reforms

I am of the view that you should be proud of this because none of the bibanja holders appointed you to defend them but the moment you talk about land reforms and how the rich are suffocating the less advocated, they only salute you

By Guest Writer More by this Author

Well done to you honourable State minister for Lands, Dr Samuel Mayanja. I have been following your articles even before you were appointed to your current position and I termed you biblically as moses in the old testament. I am of the view that you should be proud of this because none of the bibanja holders appointed you to defend them but the moment you talk about land reforms and how the rich are suffocating the less advocated, they only salute you.

I am of the view that on top of advocating for the bibanja holders to have the rights of ownership, register them wherever they are plus their addresses. In fact if possible hold meetings whereby you will be teaching them the history of land reforms in Buganda region as an eye opener. Remember some are there on hereditary basis meaning that their parents died with all ink of which they didn’t pass on to their children.

Thirdly, you touched on the issue official milo land tenure system fearlessly like a lion. The truth is that some of the old Buganda people know it clear that this so called official mailo land was theirs but they cannot come out to talk about it because it would be a sign of disrespect to their king. The situation worsened when the mengo govt introduced the so called “chapa mungalo” on a public land.

Dear honourable continue with that spirit of advocacy for those who cannot advocate for themselves.

Brian Akefaho

[email protected]