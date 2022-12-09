NRM staff asked to submit accountability reports or leave office

Coordinators of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) have been given two weeks to submit a detailed report on their accountabilities for the last three years or in default, lose their jobs, a senior party official, has warned.

Addressing journalist at the NRM headquarters in Kampala, the presidential advisor on political affairs Ms Hadijah Namyalo said the office of the NRM national chairman (President Museveni) has embarked on reviewing its structures from the national level to the grassroots.

“The office of the NRM national chairman has embarked on a nationwide search for its new official coordinators at all levels of leadership from village level to national. Therefore, all outgoing coordinators should prepare and submit a three-year detailed report to our offices,” Ms Namyalo said.

She added: “Any coordinator who will fail to submit the report within the stipulated time, he or she will be considered to be non-existent and will be replaced without further consultations.”

According to Ms Namyalo, her office expects to receive reports from coordinators of the 134 districts as well as all cities and municipalities.

Among the details to be captured in the report include the achievements and challenges faced in the process of implementing the agendas of Mr Museveni.

“We need the reports because we want to establish the performance of these coordinators. We found out that most of them must be sleeping on their job. But we also want to find out the challenges that our new leadership will have to address,” Ms Namyalo said.