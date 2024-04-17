Ntungamo residents protest unfulfilled presidential pledges

Residents of Rwahi-Rwentobo town council in Ntungamo District clashed with police on Tuesday during a protest demanding the fulfillment of presidential pledges made by President Museveni.

The residents claim that through the Boona Bagaigahare Nyekundaire group, a local NGO with over 500,000 members across 13 southwestern Ugandan districts, the president promised various forms of assistance, including seedlings, to help them transition from subsistence to commercial farming. However, they allege these promises have gone unfulfilled for seven years.

"We paid membership fees to join the group, believing the government would work through organised channels. The president acknowledged us and promised support, but now even our group leader can't meet him. We can't access the promised seeds or other assistance," said Mr Asiimwe Mwamba, a resident.

Several residents, including boda boda cyclists wearing jackets emblazoned with pictures of President Museveni and the NGO chairperson, Ms Peace Rugambwa, participated in the protest. They blocked roads and marched through the Rwahi trading center on the Ntungamo-Kabale road.

"We are peacefully protesting for what was promised. We simply want our grievances to reach the president. Nobody will know our pain if we don't show it," said Mr Sabiti Rubegyemera, another resident.

The Ntungamo District Police Commander, Mr Hannington Bushaija, condemned the closure of the major highway and questioned why the residents hadn't pursued more conventional channels to address their concerns.

"We can't allow people to block an international highway, do you know how many vehicles pass here? Have they exhausted the normal channels? Don't they have access to extension workers? Why do they think they need a special programme?" Bushaija said.

At least five people were arrested during the protest, which also involved police chasing residents into nearby villages.