Stolen Uganda Police gun recovered in Kenya

Security in the neighbouring Kenya have recovered a gun belonging to Uganda police Force.



The AK47 UG POL-861314-09446 with 30 rounds of ammunition was reportedly robbed from SPC James Onyapidi while on the way to his guard station at Agururu A zone, Eastern Division, Tororo District.



The Bukedi South Regional Police Spokesperson, Mr Moses Mugwe, said they received the information through a phone call from their Kenyan counterparts to Bukedi South Regional Police Commander (RPC) about the recovery of the gun.



“The Police Command in Bukedi South region has received with smiles information about the recovery of their SMG Rifle. It was alleged that on the July 12, 2023 at around 7pm one SPC James Onyapidi was attacked while on his way to guard beat by thugs armed with pangas who hacked him and fell down unconscious before robbing the gun,”Mr Mugwe said.



He said the Kenyan police who were pursuing the suspected thugs, recovered the gun in an abandoned vehicle that the robbers were using.



Mr Mugwe said upon preliminary examination, it was identified as the gun that was robbed from a police officer attached to Tororo Central Police Station.



Police said the recovered rifle was taken to Nairobi for further forensic analysis.