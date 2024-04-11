Ntungamo women demand transparency in lithium mining

A section of women and leaders in Ntungamo District have tasked the government to exhibit transparency and accountability as the district braces for the mining of lithium, an element valuable for the production of glass, aluminium products, and batteries.

The call by women follows a February pronouncement by President Yoweri Museveni that he had received a group of investors interested in carrying out lithium mining activities in the southwestern Ugandan district.

“This afternoon, I met with investors from Strand Hanson Ltd at State House, Entebbe. I received their proposal to mine lithium in Ntungamo District, enabling the local manufacturing of electric car batteries. Currently, Uganda imports batteries for our electric vehicles, leading to unnecessary costs. I assured the investors of a ready market. I welcomed them and wished them good luck,” President Museveni tweeted in February.

During a Wednesday sensitization meeting organised by the Sustainable Community Empowerment Initiative aimed at training women and enlightening them on the opportunities in lithium mining, the women leaders asked the government to make available the information surrounding lithium mining in their area.

Ms Jennifer Ssentongo Nalongo, lady councillor of Muko ward, Ntungamo Municipality, suggested that there should be an arrangement where local leaders are fed with the right information on mineral development in the area so that a lot is not hoarded from the would-be beneficiaries.

“We have heard that there are minerals that are going to be mined in our area, but we lack information. In such developments, leaders at all levels should be organised to meet and check all the details concerning the mining of lithium in this area. We need to know who is going to mine, when, and the conditions involved,” she said.

Ms Molly Bainobwengye, the councillor representing Park Ward, Ntungamo Municipality, noted that the government should use the available channels of communication to inform the public.

“There should be transparency among different stakeholders. This should be done through the media, like radio, so that people can be fully sensitized. We don’t want scenarios where something is going on, but people, including leaders, have no idea about it,” she said.

Mr Perezi Rumanzi, the former President of the Lions Club of Ntungamo, who is also a community mobilizer, pushed for the involvement of women at every step so that they could benefit from the mining activities in the area.

"The mining sector remains a preserve of males. Females either don't have information or are simply left out. With lithium mining now in our area, women must be engaged at every stage, and this can be possible when proper information is given through the right channels. Overall, gender issues in the mining sector must be clearly addressed and women given their space,” he noted.

Sustainable community empowerment initiative representative, Ms Viola Kusaasira, opined that it is upon the government to ensure the availability of information.

The Ntungamo deputy Resident District Commissioner, Ms Rosemary Atuhaire, told the Monitor in an interview that she was yet to be briefed on lithium mining in the area.

“I don’t have information on that. I will try to inquire from other offices so that I can be in a position to communicate authoritatively on the matter,” she said.

Following remarks by Kajara County Member of Parliament, Mr Michael Timuzigu, who told Parliament about a brewing standoff in Ntungamo District resulting from the discovery of lithium, the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa in February, directed the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development to sensitise the citizens on minerals in their respective areas across the country.