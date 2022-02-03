Prime

NUP councillors defy party, attend Museveni meeting

National Unity Platform (NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi addresses NUP leaders from Makindye Division last year. Photo / Abubaker Lubowa.

What you need to know:

  • The NUP councillors had at first met at the party headquarters in Kamwokya, Kampala at the weekend and agreed to turn down the invitation to the meeting that started on Tuesday at Garuga Resort Beach in Entebbe.

At least 56 out of the 85 National Unity Platform (NUP) councillors in Wakiso District have defied the party position to attend a two-week leadership training called by President Museveni.

