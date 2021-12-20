NUP disputes Kayunga LC5 poll results, wants recount

By  Derrick Wandera

  • NUP claims independent tally done by the party placed their candidate in the lead.

The National Unity Platform (NUP) party has disputed the Kayunga District LC5  by-election  results announced by the Electoral Commission, putting NRM’s  Andrew Muwonge in the lead against their candidate Harriet Nakwedde.

