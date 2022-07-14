NUP donates relief food to Karamoja

Opposition party National Unity Platform (NUP) yesterday donated relief food to Karamoja Sub-region.

The leader of NUP, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, handed over the foodstuffs that include 2.5 tonnes of beans and 2.5 tonnes of maize flour to the leaders from the sub-region at the party head office in Kamwokya, a Kampala suburb.

During the flag-off ceremony, Bobi Wine warned security personnel against interfering with the process of giving relief aid to the people who are affected by hunger and drought.

“We know there is a lot of deployment in this region and we hope that the security [personnel] will allow the people to get help from their leaders other than trying to fight them,” he said.

Govt intervention

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister, Ms Robinah Nabbanja, told MPs in a meeting that a consignment of 200 metric tonnes of relief food had been dispatched from the prime minister’s office to Karamoja. She said distribution of relief food had been halted in other areas of the country to focus on Karamoja.

“This question of hunger crisis in Karamoja was discussed in Cabinet and the Finance ministry was tasked to urgently provide Shs135b to procure food relief for three months, including seeds for planting,” Ms Nabanja said in a statement.

“The meeting agreed on short, medium and long-term strategies of addressing persistent hunger in the [sub] region,” she said.

Last month, media reports indicated that hundreds of people had died due to starvation.