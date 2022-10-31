NUP repatriates 60 more Ugandans

The Opposition National Unity Platform (NUP), has repatriated another 60 Ugandans from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), bringing the total number of those brought back home by the party to 143.

The group returned with Mr David Lewis Rubongoya, the party secretary general, yesterday.

Another 18 are expected to return this afternoon as they could not readily secure their travel documents yesterday.

“I have spent three days in Dubai. I have been living with Ugandans who are stuck in detention centres. Hundreds of Ugandans are still languishing on Dubai streets and detention centres. We shall continue with efforts to see that all these people are brought home safely because it seems the government is reluctant to intervene,” Mr Rubongoya said.

This is the fourth batch of Ugandans to be repatriated by the party.

The government last week announced that they also helped more than 1,000 people to safely return to the country.

Although it is difficult to ascertain the exact number of Ugandans stuck in the UAE, reports indicate that there are about 21 detention centres, each holding more than 150 Ugandans.

Mr Joel Ssenyonyi, the NUP spokesperson, yesterday told reporters at the party headquarters that they have embarked on verifying the figures.

“There are those that are not in the detention centres but on the streets, these numbers are not known yet. We need to task the government to strengthen the laws that protect Ugandans because it is important for them to go and search for greener pastures,” Mr Ssenyonyi said.

The immigrant workers, who have returned have been undergoing counselling led by Ms Barbara Itungo Kyagulanyi, the wife of NUP party president Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, and Ms Flavia Kalule, the party leader for the women wing.

“We are doing this for the good of our people and we shall help them resettle because we know that they have gone through many life-threatening incidents which is why counselling and rehabilitation are important,” Ms Itungo said.

The party leaders said the batch that arrived yesterday was partly facilitated by the funds raised by the NUP Members of Parliament.