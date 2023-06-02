NUP’s Kagabo-Muhoozi  links stir controversy

On May 24, 2023, the Bukoto South legislator Dr Twaha Kagabo Mzee publicly announced his loyalty to the Muhoozi Project group, which is popularising the First Son, Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s bid to succeed his father .

Dr Kagabo, a member of the Opposition National Unity Platform (NUP), made this controversial pronouncement at Masaka Liberation Square as President Museveni was touring the area to popularise the government’s wealth creation agenda.

He stunned participants, the majority of whom were members of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party, when he joined other legislators who stepped forward to introduce themselves before the President.

“Your Excellency, I welcome you to Masaka on your campaign of enhancing the economic empowerment of our people, my name is Hon Twaha Kagabo, I represent Bukoto South and I subscribe to the MK Project,” the legislator said as the crowd applauded him.

Apart from Dr Kagabo, Mr Andrew Batemyetto, the chairperson of Masaka District, and Mr Rajab Ssemakula (Kalangala District chairman), notable Opposition political figures from the area like the Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Mr Mathias Mpuuga and Masaka City Mayor, Ms Florence Namayanja, shunned the function.

Public utterances

In most of Dr Kagabo’s recent interviews with different radio and TV stations, he has accused Opposition politicians of ‘posturing’ yet they indirectly benefit from the government.

While appearing on NBS TV’s Eagle show on May 21, Dr Kagabo accused NUP top brass of grandiosity (having an inflated sense of self-importance, grandeur, superiority, and uniqueness).

He claimed the top party leadership doesn’t respect the lower cadres.

“NUP started as a movement and all the administrative challenges we face were attributed to that, but since the 2021 general elections ended, party leaders have failed to formalise the way it [NUP] operates. We even don’t have a proper conflict management mechanism,” he said.

He cited an incident where he was asked to appear before the party disciplinary committee, and when he inquired from the secretary general, Mr Lewis Rubongoya where and when he should show up, “I was instead asked to write to the Principal Robert Kyagulanyi, which I think was improper.”

“I have come to realise that I work in this government because I am an MP. So, there are things I have to get for my people from different ministries,” he said during one of the TV talk shows.

According to Mr Kagabo, by the time he realised that he was part of the government, he had spent part of his personal money amounting to Shs1b in his constituency, facilitating projects which could ideally be funded by the government.

On the same show on May 21, Dr Kagabo also said: “I am of sound mind. I cannot agree with you when you say NRM has done nothing in terms of health, education and other matters. I am an objective person and I believe in certain ideologies of NUP. Internal contradictions are healthy for any political party.”

He has on several occasions praised Mr Kainerugaba, describing him as a visionary leader who can turn around the country.

The 49-year-old Kainerugaba, who is a serving military officer and presidential advisor on special operations early this year indicated that he will lead Uganda in the near future.

Unlike his father [President Museveni], who has ruled Uganda since 1986 and relishes public attention, Gen Kainerugaba prefers to keep a low profile, occasionally appearing at sports events or the rare social gathering with friends.

When featuring on “Amaaso ku Ggwanga” Programme on BBS TV on May 19, Mr Kagabo further said although the party leadership cautioned them against attending functions officiated by government officials, he realised that this could not work since he wants financial support to extend the much-needed services to his electorate as other legislators subscribing to NRM do.

Grievances against NUP

Dr Kagabo has expressed concerns with the NUP leadership.

During the BBS TV talkshow last month, he said: “I totally disagree with the politics of fooling people as politicians gain through secret deals with the government. I can’t be threatened from crediting and embracing government programmes that could help our people.”



He added:“I want to be remembered as a Member of Parliament who represented people of Bukoto South according to their interests. That is; ensuring effective service delivery, not according to the political posturing of some of the leaders in NUP party.”

MK Project links

On the same show on BBS TV, Dr Kagabo explained his relationship with the first son, saying : “There is no Road to power that is built with Politics of Hate.That road can only be a road to self-destruction. Hateful aggression should not be preferred over a courteous discourse between political opponents. In NUP, it is a taboo to meet and interact with political opponents.”

He also disclosed that he will not run on the NUP ticket come 2026, but rather stand as an independent candidate.

But in a telephone interview with the Monitor on Monday, Mr Kagabo said he is just “a fan of MK Project” and insists that he is still a NUP member.

When pressed to substantiate his recent statements about internal NUP party issues, Mr Kagabo said he was not prepared to speak to the media.

“What I have said on different media platforms is what you should take and don’t misinterpret it, take it as it is,” he said on Monday.

Mr Joel Ssenyonyi, the NUP spokesperson, told this publication yesterday that they are keenly reviewing Mr Kagabo’s statements and the party will take appropriate action based on its code of conduct and the constitution.

“Currently, there are serious issues we’re attending to; his [Mr Kagabo’s] allegations against the party can’t be an issue to push us into a panic mode because they are false,” Mr Ssenyonyo, who is also the Nakawa West MP, said.

Voters speak out

Mr Aloysius Kibira, a voter in Bukoto South Constituency and also chairperson of Kkingo Sub-county, said what their legislator is doing is in total breach of the social contract he signed with the electorates.

“If he was sincere he could have consulted us first because we elected him on the NUP ticket. He is a traitor because he has chosen to go his own way and I can say good riddance,” he said.



Ms Alice Nabukenya, another voter and resident of Kiwangala Village, put the blame on NUP top leadership because they did not scrutinise flag bearers during the 2021 general elections.

“We were shocked by his [Kagabo] endorsement as our flag bearer because he wasn’t among those who were with the people. I am not shocked by what he is doing today,” she said.

Ms Gertrude Namutaawe, a Woman Councillor at Kkingo Sub-county , said: “Dr Kagabo should stop masquerading. Let him resign.”

Mr Dan Mugema, the deputy coordinator of MK Project in Greater Masaka said: “Dr Kagabo’s decision is enabling us to realise our goal of painting a picture of an inclusive Uganda we are endeavouring to achieve. Our movement welcomes all people regardless of their political, religious, and ethnic beliefs and we continue to welcome more.”

Political career

Mr Kagabo, a first-time legislator shot into the limelight in August last year when he tried to take back Shs40 million which he claimed to have received from the Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among, under dubious circumstances. The Speaker trashed his claims.

Although Mr Kagabo was subjected to a probe by the parliamentary committee on Rules, Privileges and Discipline, he was later pardoned following his apology to the Speaker and Parliament, and it was on the same grounds that the Inspectorate of Government dropped the charges of bribery against him.

He later accused NUP party leaders of forcing him to take back the money and that they abandoned him when the deal turned sour.

To join Parliament Dr Kagabo, defeated the NRM’s Abdul Kiyimba and two independent candidates. He garnered 8,883 votes against Mr Kiyimba’s 6,685 votes .

About Twaha Kagabo

He was born in Kyetume Village, Kisekka Sub-county in Lwengo District on August, 18, 1979. Dr Kagabo attended Abbey and Abu Primary School and completed Primary Seven in 1994.

Thereafter, he joined St Bernard’s College, Kisweera in Lwengo, and completed O- Level in 1998. He completed A-Level at Masaka Senior Secondary in 2000. He thereafter joined Mbale School of Clinical Officers and graduated in 2003 with a diploma in clinical medicine and community health.

Dr Kagabo joined Makerere University in 2005 and graduated in 2011 with a bachelor’s degree in medicine and surgery before upgrading to Masters in medicine and general surgery.

He worked at Mbale Regional Referral Hospital and later on at Mulago National Referral Hospital as an intern doctor before setting up his own private health facilties-Salam Memorial Centre in Wakiso District and a surgical centre in Lwengo District.