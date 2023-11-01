NUP to stage grand ceremony for new office opening despite state warning

The leadership of the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) has vowed to go ahead with their plans to host the grand opening ceremony for the new party office at Makerere Kavule on Thursday, despite warnings from government to suspend the event.

This publication has learnt that NUP is on Thursday set to commission the new party offices’ structures at their new home at Makerere Kavule in Kawempe Division, an activity they have planned for over the last month.

However, as preparations for the event geared up, on Tuesday, the Kawempe Division deputy Resident City Commissioner (RCC), Mr Yasin Ndidde wrote to the NUP secretary general asking the party to defer the event on grounds that Thursday has many government activities which will involve VIPs in the country.

“As DSC (District Security Committee) it has come to our attention that you’re planning to open up a new office at Makerere Kavule on November 2, 2023 as it is circulating on social media platforms. If the allegations are true, the same date has many activities to be carried out and security may not allow your event to continue for purposes of securing the area for VIP. The purpose of this letter therefore, is to advise that you postpone the same to another date…. for security purposes..” the RCC’s letter reads in part.

Equally, while addressing the media in Kampala on Wednesday, the minister for ICT and National Guidance, Dr Chris Baryomunsi asked the leaders of NUP to abide by the RCC’s guidance for purposes of ensuring security and avoidance of any clashes.

“We all know that the RCC or RDC is the head of security in the division or district, it is therefore, important that NUP leaders sit with the RCC and also follow the guidance issued to avoid any clashes,” he said.

In response to the RCC’s letter, the Kawempe Division Mayor, Dr Emmanuel Sserunjoji, reiterated that the opening of NUP offices will not in any way jeopardize the other VIP activities slated for Thursday in Kawempe given that it will be in an enclosed area.

“As the political head who is also responsible for all functions in Kawempe Division by law and as chairman of the security committee in Kawempe…. I want to allay your fears by informing you that I have consulted widely and realised that the above mentioned event will not in any way affect any VIP function in Kawempe Division,” Dr Sserunjoji’s Wednesday letter read in part.

“The purpose of this letter therefore, is to inform you that the opening of NUP offices at Kavule will go on as planned, and by copy of this letter, the secretary general of NUP is allowed to proceed with his schedule as earlier planned,” it added.

This Publication has learnt that President Museveni is expected in Kawempe-Tula on Thursday to commission the new home or factory plant for Harris International Limited, commonly known as Riham.

Mr Joel Ssenyonyi, the NUP spokesperson told this reporter that the party has not made any changes in the planned event, saying that all is set for the grand opening of the party offices on Thursday.

“We cannot abide by the illegal guidance by the RCC. We are to go on with our activity as earlier planned. Let the RCC back up his request by any law. Regime loyalists are just continuing to act with impunity,” he said.