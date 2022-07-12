VIDEO: NUP breaks ground for new headquarters

The Opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) party has unveiled new ground for the headquarters in Makerere Kavule in Kawempe Division.

According to the part Secretary-General, Mr David Lewis Rubongoya, they have acquired the new place as they move away from Kamwokya-based offices.

"This is one of our accountability processes as we wait to build on this land. We have bought it through legal means," Mr Rubongoya said.

The acquisition of the offices is part of the long list of new items the party have bought.

Mr Joel Ssenyonyi, the party spokesperson said that they are going to increase the size of the land which is close to one acre.

He says the Kamwokya-based offices have been so small, especially for functions. For certain functions, the members have been using Bobi Wine's home in Magere.

"I’m very pleased today to lay the foundation stone for the establishment of the NUP headquarters in Bwaise, Kavule. Those who dismissed us as a mere wave will soon realise that we are a serious group, committed to leading the liberation struggle to its accomplishment,” Robert Kyagulanyi, the party principal, tweeted Tuesday.

National Unity Platform (@NUP_Ug ) members led by the party principal Robert Kyagulanyi a.k.a @HEBobiwine unveil the foundation stone for their new party headquarters set to be constructed in Kavule, Kawempe Division in Kampala on July 12, 2022.#MonitorUpdates

📸@kakumirizi2002 pic.twitter.com/1DLKgVo9Qp — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) July 12, 2022