NWSC agrees to restore water supply in disconnected hospitals

The National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) has agreed to restore water supply in recently disconnected hospitals following a high-level meeting with top government officials, the management of the corporation has said.

“….NWSC has agreed to reconnect health facilities on the understanding that a concrete payment plan will be agreed by 30th June 2023. We thank all friends for usual support,” Dr Silver Mugisha, the NWSC director said in a tweet this morning.

He said the decision followed “constructive inputs from Rt Hon Prime Minister (Robinah Nabbanja), Minister of Health (Dr Jane Ruth Aceng), Minister of Water and Environment (Sam Cheptoris) and Permanent Secretary/Secretary to the Treasury (Ramathan Ggoobi).”

At least three hospitals had been affected by water disconnection over an accumulated water bills of around Shs2 billion in total, with some spending more than a week without piped water from NWSC.

China-Uganda Friendship Hospital in Naguru, Kampala alias Naguru Hospital, Entebbe and Hoima regional referral hospitals were among the affected facilities.

The new development follows a June 1 letter from Mr Ramathan Ggoobi, the Permanent Secretary of the Finance Ministry to the managing director of National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC), requesting a reconnection.

“The outstanding arrears have been verified and Government will make appropriate provisions to clear the arrears in the medium term,” Mr Ggoobi said.