NWSC rolls out e-billing system

The National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) has introduced electronic bills (e-bills) with a view to phasing out physical bills that were previously being delivered door to door.

In a customer notice issued on Friday, NWSC explained that this is being done to make it easier for the customer to access, receive and manage their water and sewerage bills. This will also include providing account statements to the customers.

The electronic billing system is currently being piloted in some areas around Kampala, the NWSC managing director, Dr Silver Mugisha said.

“The system has commenced with Kampala water and will be rolled out to other NWSC companies after,” he tweeted.

The corporation indicated that customers will now receive their bills by text message or email at the end of every month.

“You [customers] will receive an SMS message showing units consumed and your outstanding bill at the end of every month. Attached to the message is a link which you can click and view your detailed water bill. This works for both analogue and smart phones,” NWSC said.

Customers will, therefore, be able to pay bills over the counter in banks, via mobile money, direct debit and mobile banking.

Despite this new development, NWSC officials said field agents will still come to residences to take physical meter readings to support accuracy of the bill.