NWSC boss Mugisha reelected African water association president

Double win for Uganda as Dr. Silver Mugisha reelected African Water Association President, Kampala voted to host next AFWA Congress and Exhibition

ABIDJAN – Uganda National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) managing director, Dr Silver Mugisha has been reelected as the President of the African Water Association (AfWA) after completing his maiden two-year term, 2020-2023.

Dr Mugisha will now steer AfWA, a professional association with over 100 utility members from over 50 countries across Africa from 2023 to 2025.

Dr Mugisha who now becomes the first Ugandan to hold the position for the second time in a row, was re-elected at the AfWA Annual General Boarding Meeting held on February 18, 2023, at Sofitel Hotel Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire.

AfWA is the biggest and strongest agenda-setting policy influencing and solution-seeking association on the continent.

The board also voted Kampala, Uganda as the next host of the AFWA congress and exhibition.

The high-level AFWA congress and exhibition is scheduled for February 2025.

Dr Mugisha said his reelection is a vote of confidence in Uganda’s utility management practices.

"For many who might not be aware, NWSC Uganda is one of the most respected utilities in the world. The position will allow us to share and learn utility best practices from other utility members,” he said, adding that the position will better position Uganda to lobby for new technologies and the "NEXT" Water and Sanitation practices to bolster water and sewerage services delivery in Uganda.

Dr Mugisha whose mandate has been renewed on key grounds, including his skill and expertise in utility management, appreciated the unwavering support from the Government of Uganda, which has created an enabling environment for the expansion of clean water and sewerage services.

AfWA, initially the Union of African Water Suppliers (UAWS) was established in February 1980 out of the desire of some African water utility managers to pool their human, technical, and financial resources and optimize the training of men and women in the sector to create synergy around the search for solutions to improve access to drinking water for the African people.

Dr Mugisha has also served /is serving in the following capacities

1. He is the current hairman, Finance Committee of NSSF Board, Uganda, September

Member Roles 2021-todate

2. President, African Water Association, Feb 2020-todate

3. Chairman, Uganda Federation of Employers, March 2019-todate

4. Chairman, Uganda Business and Technical Examinations Board, July

2019 to date

5. Chairman, Governing Council of Uganda Technical College, Bushenyi,

September

2019 to date

6. Vice President, International Water Association (IWA) 2016-2018

7. Chairman Membership, Engagement and Communications Committee

of IWA Board (2016-2018)

8. Member, IWA Board of Directors 2014-16

9. Vice President, AfWA for East and Central African Region (2014-20)

10. Chairman Governance, Human Resources and Ethics Committee of

AfWA Board (2016-2020)

11. Chairman, Board of Scientific and Technical Council (2010-2014),

Africa Water Association (AfWA)

12. Chairman, Programme Committee/Board for Water Operators

Partnership for Africa (2010-2014)

13. Member, Board of AfWA

14. Chairman, Programme Committee, AfWA Abidjan Congress (20122014)

15. Member, Programme Committee/Board, IWA World Water Congress

& Exhibition (2010-2012)